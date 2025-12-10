Docs: Man waited outside ex-girlfriend’s SeaTac home to shoot, kill her date

SEATAC, Wash. — A Lakewood man has been charged after he sent several messages to a friend saying he would kill the man his ex-girlfriend was with, and allegedly followed through with those threats.

On Nov. 24, a woman returned to her SeaTac home with her date when the pair were suddenly ambushed by another man, who court documents later identified as Jordon Moore.

Moore had dated the woman for six months, but she ended it in late November when he allegedly assaulted her, according to court documents.

According to court documents, his ex repeatedly told him that the relationship was over and that he needed to move on. To illustrate that point, she told him about the date she had on Nov. 24.

Moore allegedly sent her a string of hostile text messages, calling her a “slut” and saying that he “hoped she died,” according to court documents.

While Moore’s ex was on her date, he waited in his car outside her home, messaging a friend expressing anger and intent to confront the man she was with, court documents said.

According to court documents, some of the messages said:

“Im bout to f*** some foos up bro”

“Bro I swear to god imma f*** this foo up”

“Im done being played with”

“Nah dawg this foo deserves it… He knew that was my girl“

“I stg [swear to God] im sitting outside this b**** house rn [right now],” and “I stg this boy get out the car hes dying”

KIRO 7 left the messages as they appeared in the court documents.

The person Moore was messaging with tried to talk him down, saying things like:

“Bro don’t do anything crazy take care of yourself” and “Just calm down and think things through” and “Just go home. You might end up hurting someone and regret it later,” court documents said.

Investigators allege that Moore did not listen to his friend.

According to court documents, when his ex and her date pulled into her driveway, he “drove his car directly at [the victim]” and began yelling at her date.

Moore’s ex said she saw her date raise his hand as if to throw a punch, and Moore shot him.

Court documents detail a rapid succession of shots that were heard on a Ring camera.

Moore allegedly fired nine shots in less than two minutes, continuing to shoot the victim while he was down on the ground, according to court documents.

His ex said to investigators that in the past, Moore told her that if he was ever in a gunfight, “he would shoot to kill because…he didn’t wanna be the one that died,” and that he “always carried his firearm,” according to court docs.

The ex-girlfriend said that Moore had anger problems and had hit her in the head during an argument once.

Moore was arrested on Dec. 1 at a doctor’s appointment.

He has been charged with first-degree murder. Bail has been set at $2 million.

