SEATAC, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man accused in a robbery from late May.

Deputies say the man pictured below robbed a Shell Station in SeaTac.

Deputies did not release additional information about the robbery.

The suspect left in an early 2000s Chrysler Town and Country.

Call 206-296-3311 with tips, and reference case #C25015321.

