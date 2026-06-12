DNA links convicted felon to $47,000 jewelry theft in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville Police Department says its detectives used DNA to find a suspect in massive jewelry heist – almost a year after it happened.

The incident took place on July 23, 2025. According to police, a group of suspects broke into the JC Penny Store and stole more than $47,000 in jewelry.

Patrol officers responded immediately and began evidence collection and initial investigative work. Detectives continued the case and were able to identify Glenn Osborne as a suspect.

On April 27, 2026, detectives established probable cause to arrest Osborne based on DNA analysis.

On May 27, 2026, officers found Osborne in the Bothell area. He was armed with a handgun at the time. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from having guns. He was taken into custody and booked into the Snohomish County Jail. He has since bonded out.

“This case reflects the department’s commitment to thorough investigative work and accountability in complex, long-term investigations,” shared the Marysville Police Department. “The successful outcome is the result of coordinated efforts by patrol officers, detectives, the Pro Act Unit, and forensic partners.”

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