‘Diving Santa’ returns to Seattle Aquarium for the holiday season

SEATTLE — It’s that time of year again-- Seattleites can find Santa swimming and scuba diving in a massive tank at the aquarium.

Starting Nov. 28, guests can find Santa at the Window on Washington Waters inside the Seattle Aquarium on Pier 59.

The Window on Washington Waters is a 120,000-gallon, wall-to-wall tank of a highly diverse underwater ecosystem with hundreds of fish and invertebrates native to Washington’s waters.

You can find Santa swimming at the Window on Washington Waters habitat at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on these days:

• November 28–30

• December 6–7

• December 13–14

• December 20–21

You can also take a selfie with Santa underwater (while you stay warm and dry!)

There is a special members-only early opening for Diving Santa at 9 a.m. on Nov. 30 and Dec. 14. Members can reserve tickets here.

If you missed Santa in the water, he will be available near the left side of Window on Washington Waters every Friday–Sunday starting November 28 through Christmas. A professional photo of you and Santa will be available for purchase.

Get more info on the event here.

