Dirt biker rescued after trail collapses from beneath him near Mt. Rainier

WILKESON, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PSCO) says a dirt biker is in serious condition after falling down a cliffside in a remote area near Mt. Rainier on November 21.

At around 12:40 p.m., the 33-year-old rider was on a trail in the Wilkeson area when he tried to take a photo near a cliffside.

The trail fell out from beneath him and he sustained serious injuries, PCSO said.

The Buckey Fire Department and the Pierce County Search and Rescue Team set up a high-angle rope system to pull the man up from the cliffside.

He was then airlifted to a local hospital.

