Dirt bike driver seriously injured in Tukwila crash

TUKWILA, Wash. — A man accused of driving recklessly and doing wheelies on a dirt bike was seriously injured when he crashed into a car in Tukwila.
According to Tukwila PD, the man was driving on Tukwila International Boulevard, near the intersection of S 144th St., when he lost control of the bike and hit a vehicle that was turning into a business.
The driver had “significant injuries” from the crash and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries.
It’s unclear if the dirtbike driver will face any charges.
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