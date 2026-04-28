Dirt bike driver seriously injured in Tukwila crash

TUKWILA, Wash. — A man accused of driving recklessly and doing wheelies on a dirt bike was seriously injured when he crashed into a car in Tukwila.

According to Tukwila PD, the man was driving on Tukwila International Boulevard, near the intersection of S 144th St., when he lost control of the bike and hit a vehicle that was turning into a business.

The driver had “significant injuries” from the crash and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries.

It’s unclear if the dirtbike driver will face any charges.

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