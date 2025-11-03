Dig In: Razor Clam digging dates released for Washington Beaches in November

LONG BEACH, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the dates for razor clam digging opportunities are available for November.

People will be able to dig for clams from Nov. 3 to 9 at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, and Mocrocks beaches.

Kalaloch Beach will remain closed because of low clam populations.

Although the razor clam season usually starts when the tides are low, diggers are advised to prepare for fall weather conditions.

This may include high winds and rough seas.

Here is the schedule for razor clam digging:

Nov. 3, Monday, 4:30 p.m. at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 4, Tuesday, 5:15 p.m. at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 5, Wednesday, 6:01 p.m. at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 6, Thursday, 6:46 p.m. at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 7, Friday, 7:34 p.m. at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 8, Saturday, 8:25 p.m. at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 9, Sunday, 9:19 p.m. at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

The daily limit is 15 clams per person.

Digger must also buy a valid license before digging.

You can find more information on razor clam digging and alternative digging dates here.

