Did you know these music videos were filmed in Washington?

With a vast assortment of musical acts that cut their teeth in Washington State, several artists came home to showcase the Pacific Northwest in their music videos.

Here’s a list of some of the most popular videos and maybe one or two that you didn’t know about.

In Pearl Jam’s Even Flow, filmed in January 1992 at Seattle’s Moore Theatre, lead singer Eddie Vedder climbed the walls and jumped into the crowd.

Eddie Vedder, former Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell and the rest of the guys from Temple of the Dog filmed Hunger Strike at Discovery Park.

Macklemore’s daughter Collett took the reigns for his video No Bad Days, filming at their home, around town and even at Climate Pledge Arena during a Seattle Kraken game.

Sleater-Kinney, of Olympia, filmed their video Get Up throughout Thurston County.

With a title like ‘Posse on Broadway,’ Sir Mix-A-Lot filmed this hit all over Seattle, including Dick’s Drive-In (on Broadway, of course).

90s mainstay Screaming Trees shot their video of Nearly Lost You in Ellensburg.

While not one of their biggest hits, Harvey Danger (formed at the University of Washington) and named after graffiti found on a bathroom stall there, filmed Sometimes You Have to Work on Christmas at the Grand Illusion Cinema in Seattle.

The Presidents of the United States of America took to a barge and filmed Lump right out on Elliott Bay.

And, finally, while not from Seattle, Ed Sheeran did film the majority Shape of You in Seattle. Keep an eye out for the Alaskan Way Viaduct before it was torn down in 2019.

