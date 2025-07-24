Did you hit a person with your car in Shelton? Deputies are looking for you

SHELTON, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCOS) is looking for a driver who hit a person in Shelton and kept going.

The department says it happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday on East Johns Prairie Road.

Deputies believe the car is a silver or white early 2000s Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am and are asking the driver to come forward.

MCOS is asking anyone who was in the area around that time to contact MACECOM at 360-426-4441 or email Deputy Whitney at swhitney@masoncountywa.gov.

