Did you get a text from the Washington DMV? It’s a scam!

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam that is circulating the area.

Someone is sending scam text messages claiming to be from the Washington State “Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)” about unpaid traffic tickets. According to the sheriff’s office, the messages threaten penalties and direct recipients to click a suspicious link for payment.

These messages are fraudulent. Do not click the link.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, please contact the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

What to watch for

There is no DMV in Washington State. Driver licensing and vehicle services are handled by the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL). Messages referencing a “Washington DMV” are a clear red flag.

Here are some other things to watch for:

Messages demanding immediate payment

Suspicious or non-government web links

Threats of license suspension or legal action

How to Report & Block Scam Texts

iPhone (Apple Devices):

Open the message and tap “Report Junk”, then select “Delete and Report Junk”

If that option is not available, tap the contact → Info → Block Caller

You can also forward the message to 7726 (SPAM)

Android Devices:

Open the message → tap the three dots (menu) → select “Report spam”

Or press and hold the message → choose Block/Report

You can also forward the message to 7726 (SPAM)

Remember:

Do NOT click unknown links

Do NOT provide personal or financial information

Government agencies will not request payment through random text messages

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