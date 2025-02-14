Did you feel it? Magnitude 3.7 earthquake shakes between Victoria and Port Angeles

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake occurred between Victoria, Canada and Port Angeles, Washington, in the Salish Sea, Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake, which was recorded at 9:59 p.m., was centered 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) South-SouthEast of Victoria.

#EARTHQUAKE: Did you feel it? A 3.7 earthquake at 9:59 p.m. Thursday night under the Strait of Juan de Fuca northeast of Port Angeles! pic.twitter.com/J4LjTWhWhj — Morgan Palmer (@MorganKIRO7) February 14, 2025

The earthquake was relatively shallow, with a depth of 40.1 kilometers (approximately 24.9 miles).

By 10:30 p.m. over 200 people reported feeling the shaking on the USGS website.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.





