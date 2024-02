A late morning earthquake shook residents in Jefferson County Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

At about 8:30 a.m., a 3.5 magnitude quake hit 17 kilometers west/southwest of Brinnon.

Early alerts pegged the quake at 3.6 M, but it was later downgraded to 3.5 M.

3.6 earthquake, 18 km WSW of Brinnon, Washington. Feb 16 16:30:19 UTC (4m ago, depth 43km). https://t.co/qwj1sqDSnn — Bremerton Weather (@BremertonWA) February 16, 2024





