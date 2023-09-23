Dick’s Drive-In to open new South Everett location

EVERETT, Wash. — A new Dick’s Drive-In location is coming to South Everett.

The original drive-in opened in January of 1954 in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood, and the chain has been growing ever since.

The company agreed to purchase property on Highway 99 near Paine Field for the new restaurant, according to a Friday press release.

Construction will begin once the purchase is finalized. The new restaurant will be the business’s 10th store.

“We know our customers north of Edmonds have been waiting patiently for us to look north again,” said Jasmine Donovan, President of Dick’s Drive-In. “My grandfather and his two co-founders believed in investing in their employees and their community. Our customers tell us that these values are timeless.”





