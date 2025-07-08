‘Devastating for the community’: Seattle’s beloved Little Red Hen closing this month

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The legendary Little Red Hen country music bar and dance hall in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood has hosted good times, live country music, cold beer … and a community for country music lovers all over Washington. Now, it appears, that will all come to a close at the end of this month.

“We showed up June 27, and there was a notice on our window saying we were being evicted July 31,” Little Red Hen General Manager Kyle Snodgrass said.

The Hen, as it is commonly called by regulars, started serving cold beer and offering live country music in 1933. It’s been at the same Green Lake location since 1968.

Generations of families have found their own “cheers” at the Little Red Hen.

“This is a place where you don’t even invite your friends down here, you just know they’re here. You come down here and walk in, and you know at least thirty or forty of them will be here,” Snodgrass said.

The venue has also been a hub for up-and-coming artists, providing them with the opportunity to perform live and hone their talents for bigger and better things.

“The live music that is offered to new musicians, you say the Showbox, but you have to have a platform for these musicians to grow to play at a Showbox,” Snodgrass said.

The venue is so popular that Stone Temple Pilots shot the video for the song “Plush” at the Hen. That video launched their careers.

Little Red Hen closing over lease agreement

Snodgrass said the eviction comes amid a dispute over a lease agreement. He is hopeful that the dispute can be settled and the bar can remain open for its loyal customers, adding to its 92-year history in the Pacific Northwest. Hope is all they have, and lawyers are working to save the Seattle institution.

“It’s devastating for the community. It’s a place where people come, and they become family just walking in the door,” Snodgrass shared.

Customers are rallying to do what they can to help save their favorite country bar. If you’d like to help, follow @savethehen_ on Instagram.

©2025 Cox Media Group