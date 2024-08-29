Detectives want to ID young suspects in Puyallup-area takeover robbery

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives in Pierce County are working to identify four suspects in a takeover robbery in unincorporated Puyallup earlier this month.

The suspects were described as being young, possibly juveniles.

The robbery happened at the Chevron Gas Station on 112th Street East and Canyon Road at 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Three of the suspects ran into the store with guns drawn and ordered the two clerks to open the registers.

Detectives say the suspects pointed their guns at both clerks as they took cash from the register before leaving the gas station in what appeared to be a Kia SUV.

The robbers should be considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

If you recognize any of the suspects or their vehicle, you’re asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, or you can leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers on their app, website, the sheriff’s department’s app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Puyallup takeover robbery suspect vehicle The getaway vehicle appears to be a Kia SUV. (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Crime Stoppers of flyer for Puyallup takeover robbers (Crime Stoppers)

