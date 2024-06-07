Detectives looking for tips in Yelm homicide

YELM, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information regarding the murder of a transient man in Yelm.

According to detectives, they received several tips about a man who was reported missing and believed to be murdered and buried near Yelm. Despite following up on these tips, the man was not found.

On June 4, while pursuing another lead, detectives discovered the man buried in a shallow grave near the Nisqually River. Two days later, he was identified as Robert Erwin, a transient in his early 40s. His family was notified of his death.

Detectives are investigating numerous rumors surrounding Erwin’s death, and ask anyone with information to contact them at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

