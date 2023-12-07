Despite store closures, Rite Aid hiring dozens for Des Moines warehouse

DES MOINES, Wash. — After closing stores across the nation and in Western Washington, Rite Aid announced it has dozens of jobs open at its Des Moines distribution center.

According to the Kent Reporter, the company is hiring 50 warehouse workers at the center off of 24th Avenue South near Pacific Highway South.

The hiring push comes on the heels of the company, which acquired Bartell Drugs in 2020, filing for bankruptcy protection in October to restructure, which resulted in store closures in Seattle and beyond.

The company also announced it is closing its Wilsonville, Ore., warehouse next April.

