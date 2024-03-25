Deputy spots cougar behind Newcastle City Hall

NEWCASTLE, Wash. — A cougar was spotted by a King County deputy in Newcastle Monday morning as he was doing a routine area check.

The cat was spotted at around 6 a.m. behind the Newcastle City Hall on a trail adjacent to the parking lot.

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified, according to KSCO Sgt. Eric White.

The cougar has since left the area.

Cougars are ambush predators, and the King County Sheriff’s Office reminded the public that when out in a wooded area, always be aware of your surroundings, walk in groups, always know where you’re at, make noise, and remember that we share the environment with wild animals.

