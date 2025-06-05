Deputy shot at during 100+ mph chase that ended in crash near Snohomish River

Two men from Marysville were arrested late Wednesday night after a high-speed chase on Highway 2 ended with shots fired at deputies and a crash near the Snohomish River, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began around 10 p.m., when a Monroe Police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle driving recklessly.

The suspect drove off, reaching speeds of 95 mph and turning off the car’s lights, prompting Monroe police to end the pursuit due to safety concerns.

A Snohomish County patrol deputy later spotted the same vehicle.

The deputy saw it cross a double yellow line and drive in the wrong lane, nearly causing a head-on collision.

The deputy began chasing the vehicle due to the danger it posed.

As the suspect left Highway 2 and continued onto Bunk Foss Road, the occupants of the vehicle began shooting at the deputy’s patrol car.

The chase continued at speeds exceeding 100 mph, with more shots fired at the deputy near South Machias Road.

Several bullets struck the patrol car, but the deputy was not injured.

The pursuit ended near Maple Avenue and the Snohomish River after law enforcement took action to stop the suspects.

A Snohomish County sergeant rammed the car, and when the suspects tried to take off again, a second deputy and a Monroe police sergeant used their vehicles to force the suspect car into a utility pole.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

The passenger ran from the vehicle but was caught after a brief foot chase.

A gun was found inside the suspect vehicle, according to investigators.

Both suspects—two 31-year-old men from Marysville—were booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

The passenger is facing charges of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and resisting arrest.

The driver was booked for first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, reckless driving and eluding police.

The case remains under investigation by Major Crimes detectives.

