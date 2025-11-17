Deputy corrals loose horse galloping through Snohomish County neighborhood

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was able to corral a loose horse that had been seen wandering through a neighborhood.

The horse was described as calm and curious when the deputy arrived on scene.

When he attempted to halter the horse, it ran.

It took the deputy about 20 minutes to gain control of the horse, even using a carrot to help calm it down and keep it still.

The deputy was eventually able to return the horse safely to its owners.

