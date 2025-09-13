Deputies detain man who fired gun in Kenmore neighborhood

KENMORE, Wash. — King County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man who was firing a weapon in a residential area in Kenmore.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the initial call came in as “an unstable person firing a firearm” on 68th Ave NE, near NE 185th St.

No injuries have been reported.

King County’s SWAT team, assisted by Bothell police, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the North Sound Metro SWAT, worked for a few hours to diffuse the situation.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working to recover any and all firearms from the suspect and are working to determine where the fired rounds ended up.

