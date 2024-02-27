Deputies searching for man wanted for burglary, stealing two trucks in Port Angeles

Deputies in Clallam County are searching for a man wanted for breaking into an animal shelter, stealing their truck, stealing a FedEx truck, and breaking into other FedEx trucks in Port Angeles.

At about 6:22 a.m. on Feb. 26, deputies responded to a burglary at the Peninsula Friends of Animals cat shelter at milepost 257 on Highway 101 in Port Angeles.

Video surveillance showed a man arriving in a green Chevy Astro van, owned by James Kingsland, 46, of Port Hadlock.

Deputies said video footage showed Kingsland entering the cat shelter, rifling through cupboards, stealing syringes, and leaving a t-shirt inside the building.

Kingsland then stole a 1989 maroon Chevrolet truck with a matching canopy that was registered to the cat shelter and left the area.

At about 9:03 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a theft of a FedEx truck at a FedEx warehouse on Easy Street in Port Angeles.

Employees told deputies that someone punched the ignition on the truck, drove it around Easy Street, and left the truck at the scene.

The vehicle had an internal dash cam that identified Kingsland inside.

Kingsland was also identified as entering other vehicles at the FedEx facility and stealing a box of cameras.

Deputies developed probable cause to arrest Kingsland for two counts of burglary, four counts of vehicle prowl, theft, malicious mischief, and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

If you know where Kingsland is, call 911 or leave a tip here.

