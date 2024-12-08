Deputies search for prowler in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man caught on a home security video suspected of prowling on Dec. 3.

The suspect was spotted on two properties in the 10900 and 11100 block of West Belfair Valley Road of unincorporated Bremerton between 3:45 a.m. and 4 a.m.

In one video, the suspect was captured trying to open the door of a pickup truck and is believed to have accessed a trailer close to that location.

Suspected prowler in Kitsap County (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

In the second video, the suspect can be seen looking into the windows of a detached garage.

Suspected prowler in Kitsap County (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

After wandering for 15 minutes he rang the home doorbell, KCSO said.

KCSO said the suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with large reflective letters that say either VAL_T or VALET and was carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Suspected prowler in Kitsap County (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

Police said that the suspect had a distinct walk.

KCSO is asking anyone with information or who can identify the man to email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov and reference case numbers #K24-011114 and K24011123.

©2024 Cox Media Group