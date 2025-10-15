Deputies say woman hit, killed in Parkland by someone running from law enforcement

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is dead after someone tried to speed away from a deputy and crashed into their car.

It happened at the intersection of 112th Street South and Ainsworth Avenue South in Parkland.

Just before 9:30 a.m., a deputy tried to stop the person for a Department of Corrections felony warrant.

The person got about 10 blocks away, and according to deputies, ran a red light and crashed into the woman who was going through a green light.

Washington State Patrol has taken over the investigation.

At last check, the area is closed. No word when it will reopen.

KIRO 7 News is working to learn more information and will update this story when more becomes available.

