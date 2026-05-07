Deputies save teen boys who nearly drowned at Sportsman’s Park in Sultan

SULTAN, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office rescued two 13-year-old boys at the river in Sportsman’s Park in Sultan.

Deputies got a call about a drowning on Monday around 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they saw the boys struggling and were able to save them.

“Rivers are extremely dangerous, especially where two rivers meet,” the department said. “Strong, unpredictable currents and sudden drop-offs can quickly overwhelm even the most experienced swimmers.”

Warm weather does not mean warm water. Cold water can trigger shock, causing gasping, panic, and rapid exhaustion, even for strong swimmers.

The sheriff’s office asks the public to:

Watch children closely at all times

Wear a properly fitted life jacket

Know the water conditions before you go

Call 911 immediately in an emergency

According to Seattle Children’s Hospital, an average of 17 children and teens drown every year in Washington.

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