Deputies: Man shot in White Center

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — A man was shot on Sunday afternoon in White Center, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Just after 4 p.m., KCSO deputies responded to reports of a shooting and began canvassing the area.

Medics arrived on scene and began treating a man who had been shot, KCSO says.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Deputies did not share where the man was shot or how injured he was, and as of Monday morning, his condition is still unknown.

Nobody was arrested, and there was no ongoing danger to the public, deputies confirmed.

KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

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