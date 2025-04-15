Deputies: Man abducted from Grant County Safeway, held in trailer and beaten

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A person accused of abducting a man from a Grant County Safeway and holding him in a trailer for a day has been arrested.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, on April 6, a man behind a Safeway in Ephrata when a group of people drove up to him and asked if he wanted to get in the car to warm up. Once he was inside, the driver threatened to kill the man if he tried to get out.

Deputies said that the victim knew his abductor and that it was a targeted crime.

The victim said he was taken to an address in Moses Lake where he was kept under the master bed inside of a trailer on the property, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The victim said he was tased, hit with a baseball bat, threatened with a gun to his head, and physically assaulted for two days, deputies said.

He told deputies that the following morning, he was taken to a deserted rural area-- possibly the Blackrock area of east Wilson Creek-- where he was hit with a baseball bat and shovel and then left there, deputies reported.

The victim was found by another person and was given a ride to Columbia Basin Hospital.

A 27-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident.

Deputies may be looking for other suspects.

The suspect was booked into Grant County Jail for investigation of kidnapping and second-degree assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

