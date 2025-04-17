Deputies looking for missing man with dementia last seen in Puyallup

PUYALLYUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for Douglas Parker, a man who suffers from dementia, who went missing.

Parker was last seen on April 9 leaving his adult family home in the Puyallup area.

It’s unclear why deputies put an alert out over a week later.

He left on foot and is familiar with the Renton area, so he may be around there. He is also familiar with taking public transit.

Deputies say he may be confused and disoriented and may need help getting home.

Parker is 75 years old who is about 6′0″ and weighs around 186 pounds. he is balding with gray hair and blue eyes. He may have a long beard.

If you see him, call 911.

