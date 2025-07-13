Deputies investigate Port Angeles lumber yard theft, find guns and drugs

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a suspect in connection with theft at a Port Angeles lumber yard, but found more than stolen building materials.

Clallam Deputies began to investigate after Hartnagel Building Supply reported a theft and sent surveillance footage of a possible suspect.

The theft is said to have totaled $706.98 in stolen items and occurred on July 3 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:12 p.m.

Deputies said they recognized the suspect and confirmed the details of the theft.

They were able to stop the suspect during a traffic stop, and he denied any involvement in the theft when asked by the deputies.

He later admitted to stealing one of the items listed in the theft.

As they began to arrest and search the suspect car, deputies say they found two green capsules with a “crystal-like” substance inside.

The suspect admitted it was methamphetamine.

Also, during the search, they found a wallet with a driver’s license and multiple cards that belonged to another person.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies say they found a 9mm handgun, ammunition, hypodermic needles with suspected methamphetamine, a container of assorted pills, and additional stolen property.

He had been convicted of a felony in 2002, which made it illegal for him to have a gun.

According to deputies, he tested positive for meth during a field test.

The suspect was booked into Clallam County Jail on first-degree illegal gun possession, second-degree possession of stolen property, drug, and theft charges.

