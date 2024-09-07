Deputies catch suspected dump truck thief who took police on a multi-county chase

FREDERICKSON, Wash. — Suspected dump truck thief who took police on a high-speed pursuit through three counties with his girlfriend and her 4-year-old child back in August has been arrested in the buff in Frederickson.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office released new video showing the capture of a suspected thief who managed to get away the first time.

On August 21, deputies answered a call of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of 74th Avenue East and 188th Street Court East in Frederickson.

When deputies ran the plates, they realized the car owner was one of the suspects in the dump truck pursuit that occurred on August 11.

Additional units were requested suspecting that one of the occupants was the escaped dump truck driver and was known to carry guns, deputies said.

With deputies giving commands through their patrol car’s PA system, and with weapons at the ready, the 4-year-old child exited the car and walked over to the deputies but the adults refused to exit the car.

With the child safely in the hand of deputies, a non-lethal beanbag was used to break the rear window of the car.

According to PCSO, the woman in the car yelled that she was getting dressed.

“He’s running! Naked! Over the fence,” yells one deputy.

Soon after deputies began to search for the suspect on foot before they lost sight of him, PCSO said.

A perimeter was set and PCSO called in their K9 “Bronco” to begin the search.

Going through several yards and heavy brush Bronco signaled that he had found someone.

Bronco then focuses on a recycle bin in a residential property and detectives find their suspect, fully nude.

Naked and afraid of the K9, the man climbed out of the recycle bin and surrendered.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail with seven recommended charges and 2 outstanding felony warrants.





©2024 Cox Media Group