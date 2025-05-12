Deputies arrest DUI suspect after high-speed pursuit through King County, sheriff’s office says

A driver who nearly hit a deputy head-on was arrested for DUI and eluding law enforcement following a high-speed pursuit through King County, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began around 4 a.m. on April 26 when a deputy was driving south on 51st Avenue South.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Mercedes suddenly veered into the deputy’s lane, nearly causing a head-on crash.

The deputy said he was only able to avoid a collision by swerving out of the way.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and sirens and began pursuing the vehicle, which was reportedly swerving and traveling at speeds of 80 mph in a 35-mph zone.

The driver fled onto South 277th Street, then north on State Route 167, and eventually onto Interstate 405.

Additional deputies joined the pursuit as it continued on the freeway.

One deputy used a Starchase GPS tracking system, which allowed law enforcement to safely monitor the vehicle without an extended chase.

The suspect was eventually boxed in and brought to a stop.

Deputies said they found an open case of beer inside the vehicle, along with several loose beer caps in the center console.

The driver was taken to Valley Medical Center for a blood draw and then booked into King County Jail.

Charges include attempting to elude police and Operating While Under the Influence (DUI).

