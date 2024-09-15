Deputies are looking for answers in tragic single-car crash in Port Orchard

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the cause of a crash that left one dead and one seriously hurt.

Around 8:52 p.m. on Friday, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a single-car crash near the intersection of Glenwood Road Southwest and Southwest Wildwood Road.

When deputies arrived, a silver BMV with two people had gone off the road and crashed into a tree.

South Kitsap Fire & Rescue found that the passenger, a woman, was dead at the scene and the driver, a man, was in serious condition.

The man was taken to an area hospital for care.

Deputies said it did not appear that drugs or alcohol were involved or suspected that speed was the reason for the crash.

Deputies continue to investigate what led to the crash and are asking anyone with information to contact the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigation Unit.

