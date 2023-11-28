Department of Corrections vehicles torched in Burien parking garage

BURIEN, Wash. — Several Washington State Department of Corrections vehicles were set on fire inside a Burien parking garage Tuesday morning, according to King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric White.

At 6:51 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a 911 call about several parked cars burning in a parking garage at 15811 8th Avenue Southwest, which is the Community Corrections office.

Three DOC vehicles were destroyed in the fire, DOC Communications Director Chris Wright said.

KCSO deputies were dispatched along with firefighters.

The circumstances of the fire are under investigation and there are no suspects in the case.

No injuries were reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group