Demonstrators block northbound I-5 in Seattle near Pine Street

SEATTLE — Demonstrators are blocking northbound I-5 lanes near Pine Street in Seattle.

WSDOT says the backup is about three miles long and that all traffic is being diverted onto eastbound I-90.

Officials say state troopers are on the way.

#BlockingAlert NB 5 near Pine. Roadway is blocked. Troopers are approaching to handle. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 6, 2024

Seattle police have also posted about the incident on social media and say some of the protesters walked onto the roadway from Olive Way.

A group of protesters walked onto Interstate 5 northbound from Olive Way to disrupt traffic. Expect significant traffic delays. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 6, 2024

“Please avoid the area,” said a spokesperson.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

