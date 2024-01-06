Local

Demonstrators block northbound I-5 in Seattle near Pine Street

By KIRO 7 News Staff

I-5

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Demonstrators are blocking northbound I-5 lanes near Pine Street in Seattle.

WSDOT says the backup is about three miles long and that all traffic is being diverted onto eastbound I-90.

Officials say state troopers are on the way.

Seattle police have also posted about the incident on social media and say some of the protesters walked onto the roadway from Olive Way.

“Please avoid the area,” said a spokesperson.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read