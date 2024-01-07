Demonstrators block northbound I-5 near Pine Street to demand Gaza ceasefire

SEATTLE — Demonstrators were removed after blocking northbound I-5 lanes near Pine Street to demand a ceasefire in Gaza on Saturday.

The Seattle Police Department could be seen towing cars off the roadway as people dispersed. Officers issued several dispersal orders before the demonstrators were removed.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the backup was about three miles long while traffic was diverted onto eastbound I-90.

Participants also blocked nearby overpasses while lighting off green and red colored fireworks on the roadway.

Breaking: I-5 NB in downtown Seattle shut down, as protestors on the interstate demand a ceasefire in Gaza. Overpasses, including Olive Way, are also blocked off by hundreds of protestors. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/Z8pVg9BSJN — Kevin Ko (@NewsWithKevin) January 6, 2024

Seattle police say some of the protesters first walked onto the roadway from Olive Way.

