Delta unveils non-stop flights to Rome, Barcelona, new lounge spaces at Sea-Tac

SEATAC, Wash.

Delta Air Lines is making major investments at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) with not just nonstop flights to certain European cities, but also by launching new lounge spaces.

Specifically, Delta will have nonstop service from Sea-Tac to Barcelona and Rome by summer 2026, while the airline is also debuting two different lounges within the airport.

“Delta’s commitment runs deep in Seattle, from our people on the ground to our global ambitions in the skies,” Glen Hauenstein, President of Delta Air Lines, said. “With new international service and the opening of our Delta One Lounge, we’re investing in what matters most to our customers—exceptional, premium experiences—and reinforcing our role as Seattle’s largest global carrier.”

Nonstop service to Rome, Barcelona

Beginning summer 2026, Delta will have nonstop flights from Seattle to Barcelona and Rome. There will be flights to Rome four times a week and flights to Barcelona three times a week.

On the flight itself, Delta One offers lie-flat seats with full-height privacy doors, direct aisle access, and curated in-flight meals paired with premium wines. Delta Premium Select seats offer a more spacious experience with adjustable footrests and leg rests, upgraded dining options, and an amenity kit, all designed to make long-haul travel more comfortable and refined.

Delta has launched 28 new markets out of Seattle over the last decade.

“We welcome the opportunity to grow our partnership with Delta as they expand Seattle’s connections to international communities and businesses,” Port of Seattle Commissioner Fred Felleman said in a prepared statement. “Delta’s new international flights to Rome and Barcelona, and two new lounges, enhance our ability to be a welcoming port. These efforts are good for travelers and enhance cultural exchanges that also benefit our vibrant region.”

Two new Delta lounges

The two lounges will be located in a separate, but connected space situated across from Gate A11. The lounges are connected via two stories, with more than 24,000 square feet and views of the state’s panoramic mountains.

The Delta One Lounge is perched at the top, with the Delta Sky Club below. Both designed to pay homage to Seattle’s natural beauty, the lounges also feature artwork from Seattle-based artists, including Pam Kueny Taylor’s mixed media piece, “Time to Migrate,” featuring a bird perched atop suitcases.

A Seattle-inspired fine-dining experience can be found within the Delta One Lounge, featuring locally sourced seafood, from Dungeness crab cannelloni to wood-fired teriyaki steelhead, alongside dumplings, ramen, and yellowtail crudo. Desserts include a Rainier cherry sundae, chocolate mousse, and an artisanal cheese plate featuring Beecher’s flagship cheese.

Breakfast is also an option for those charting early flights.

“These sophisticated-yet-comfortable spaces reflect Delta’s commitment to delivering experiences customers can look forward to through every step of their journey,” Claude Roussel, VP of Sky Clubs and Lounge Experience, said. “By continuing to invest in key markets and creating bespoke Lounges and Sky Clubs, we are responding to customer demand for the elevated experiences they have come to know, love, and expect from Delta at our hubs and beyond.”

Additionally, Delta has secured priority access to 18 gates across Concourses A and B—streamlining operations and ensuring a more seamless, elevated experience for travelers from check-in to takeoff.

