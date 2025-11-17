Delays and backups expected on SR 167 as $1.6M bridge repair begins

KENT, Wash. — Commuters on State Route 167 should prepare for delays as the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) begins repairs on a damaged section of the highway this Wednesday night.

The repairs are necessary after an oversized truck struck a bridge on State Route 167 in September, causing significant damage and exposing rebar.

WSDOT plans to close all northbound lanes overnight from 11 p.m. on Wednesday to 5 a.m. on Thursday, followed by a reduction to a single lane until repairs are complete.

“It caused my commute home to be over three hours,” said Jeff Alboucq, a driver affected by the initial incident. Rachel Boone, who lives near the repair site, said, “I’m just going to go through the streets. It’s easier and faster for me to get to where I need to get to without having to take that highway.”

3rd Avenue SW, located beneath the bridge, will also be closed until the repairs are completed.

Gene Orcutt, another driver, also plans to take alternate routes such as A Street or West Valley Highway to avoid congestion.

WSDOT has awarded a $1.6 million contract to a Sumner company for the repair work, which is expected to be completed in early 2026.

