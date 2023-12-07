Def Leppard, Journey and Cheap Trick announce T-Mobile Park show

Three of rock’s most iconic bands are making an appearance in Seattle next year, according to a media release from T-Mobile Park and the Seattle Mariners.

Def Leppard, Journey, and Cheap Trick will be playing at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

This will be the second time Def Leppard has played at the ballpark, after playing in 2022 for a 2019 show that was delayed twice because of the pandemic.

While Def Leppard and Journey co-headline the tour, their supporting acts vary by city. Some cities will get the Steve Miller Band and others will get Heart.

Registration for presale tickets opens Dec. 7 at 7 a.m. at defleppardjourney2024.com.

Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets beginning Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. at citientertainment.com.

The general on-sale for tickets is Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

