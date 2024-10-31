Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down northbound I-5 in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were closed in Bellingham early Thursday after a fatal crash.
According to the Washington State Patrol, at 12:30 p.m., a motorcycle was headed north on I-5 when it didn’t make the curve at Northwest Avenue and went off the road to the left.
The motorcycle hit the barrier on the left shoulder, ejecting the driver onto I-5.
The driver, a 20-year-old Bellingham man, was taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, where he died.
Troopers closed the northbound lanes while they investigated.
The freeway reopened shortly before 6 a.m.
