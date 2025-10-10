Local

Deadly motorcycle crash causes 10-mile backups on I-5 in Kent

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KENT, Wash. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a car on I-5.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say it happened just after 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Kent.

As of 7 a.m., only the HOV lane is open, and there is a ten-mile backup near SR 18.

There’s no estimated time for when the other lanes will reopen.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says to expect significant delays and use alternate routes if possible.

No word on what caused the crash. KIRO 7 was told the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

