Deadly motorcycle crash causes 10-mile backups on I-5 in Kent

KENT, Wash. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a car on I-5.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say it happened just after 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Kent.

Just after 2am NB 5 near SR 516 there was a one motorcycle / car fatal collision which closed all lanes for some time. At this point it appears the car was not at fault for the collision. More details when we have them. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 10, 2025

As of 7 a.m., only the HOV lane is open, and there is a ten-mile backup near SR 18.

There’s no estimated time for when the other lanes will reopen.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says to expect significant delays and use alternate routes if possible.

No word on what caused the crash. KIRO 7 was told the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

UPDATE 6:40am: NB I-5 backup is now 10 miles near Emerald St after an earlier crash at NB I-5 and SR 516 in Kent. Four lanes remain closed. No estimate for reopening.



Continue to expect significant delays and use alt routes if possible. https://t.co/45LMswW9uj pic.twitter.com/Gt5pViqE8L — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 10, 2025

