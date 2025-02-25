Deadly Listeria outbreak reaches Washington as CDC warns of supplement shakes

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging people to check their supplement shakes after a Listeria outbreak.

So far, 12 people have died and 37 have been hospitalized across the U.S. One person in Washington is sick. However, the CDC noted many of the people impacted by the outbreak lived in long-term care facilities or were hospitalized before becoming sick.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the shakes come from the brands ReadyCare and Sysco, under the company Lyons Magnus LLC, which said it recalled all of the potentially affected products.

Lyons Magnus LLC announced the recall of 4 oz. Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes on Saturday, as reported by the FDA. There are a total of 17 recalled products, to view each best-by-date, visit the FDA’s website.

What to do with a potentially Listeria-infected product

The CDC says if someone has a recalled product, throw it out or return it. People should also clean their refrigerators, containers and surfaces as Listeria can survive in refrigerators and can easily spread to other foods, according to health officials.

“It is common for Listeria outbreaks to last several years because it is an incredibly hardy germ that can survive on surfaces for long periods of time,” the CDC wrote in an email to KIRO Newsradio.

Officials also urge people to call a healthcare provider immediately if they suffer from a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, in addition to fever, muscle aches and tiredness after eating a recalled product.

“Listeria is especially harmful to pregnant women, people 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems,” the CDC wrote on its website. “This is because Listeria is more likely to spread beyond their gut to other parts of their body, resulting in a severe condition known as invasive listeriosis.”

To view a map of infected states, visit the CDC’s website.

