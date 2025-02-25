Deadly crash in Arlington blocks SR 9, impacts school bus routes

ARLINGTON, Wash. — At least one person is dead after a crash on State Route 9 in Arlington.

Washington State Patrol says two cars crashed into one another just north of 132nd Street Northeast.

Lanes of the highway are fully blocked at this time.

Troopers are asking people to find other ways around while they investigate and work to clear the crash.

Because of the accident, Arlington Public Schools says secondary and elementary buses could be delayed for dropping off students.

The district says impacted routes include routes 8, 30, 34, and 35.

There is no word when the highway will reopen.





