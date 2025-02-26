Dead infant, malnourished toddler found alone in Yakima home

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested after Yakima police said they found a dead infant and a severely malnourished toddler left alone inside a home.

Officers were called to the house on North 4th Avenue on Tuesday morning for a welfare check.

When they arrived, nobody answered the door.

Because they heard a child crying inside, officers made an emergency entry to ensure everyone was okay.

Once in the home, officers said they found a dead seven-month-old and a crying two-year-old—with no adult in sight.

The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Seattle for further care.

After some investigating, a woman was arrested on multiple felony charges and booked into the Yakima County Jail.





