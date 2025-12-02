Dead birds in Lake Tapps spark bird flu concerns

LAKE TAPPS, Wash. — Dead birds have been found at Lake Tapps in Pierce County, raising concerns among residents about the possibility of bird flu.

Residents have been discussing the issue on social media, seeking answers as to why the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife did not test the birds for the virus.

“We have an incredible variety of waterfowl,” said Jeff Lincoln, a Lake Tapps resident. “And when they come in, the lake becomes kind of a magical place, particularly the trumpeter swans.”

Last week, a photographer captured disturbing photos of dead birds at Lake Tapps, including two trumpeter swans and one Canada goose.

A biologist from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife was called in to remove the birds. The biologist informed neighbors that the assumption was avian flu, as all three birds exhibited similar symptoms and died within days of one another.

However, the state decided not to test the birds, leaving residents uneasy about the potential spread of the virus.

Dr. Katie Haman from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife explained that testing is conducted if there are 10 to 15 sick or dead birds within a short period. She noted that the department is monitoring the situation but lacks the resources to test every sick or dead wild bird.

Residents are concerned about the impact on local livestock and pets, as large herds of dairy cattle are present in the area, and birds frequently visit these farms.

Dr. Haman emphasized the limited funding and resources available for testing, which costs at least $60 per sample. She encourages people to report any sick birds they might see.

