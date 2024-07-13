DCYF transfers 43 young offenders to DOC to address overcrowding

The Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) transferred 43 young people with adult sentences from Green Hill School in Chehalis to the Department of Corrections (DOC) Friday.

The move is part of DCYF’s efforts to tackle safety concerns stemming from a growing population at juvenile facilities.

Green Hill School has seen a significant increase in admissions, with a 60% rise since 2023.

These admissions have caused the population to exceed capacity by 30%, with more young people receiving longer sentences.

The facility, which ideally accommodates 180 individuals, had 236 young people before the transfers.

“This decision was not made lightly, but the security risks related to overcrowded facilities have made our current situation untenable,” said DCYF Secretary Ross Hunter. “We have to prioritize the safety of young people and staff, and that it is safer for everyone when we have capacity levels that promote rehabilitation.”

The transferred individuals were males over 21 with adult sentences extending beyond their 25th birthday.

These individuals were already slated to transfer to DOC to complete their sentences.

The transfers follow DCYF’s recent suspension of intakes at Green Hill and Echo Glen Children’s Center to stabilize the rising juvenile facility population.

Although Friday’s transfers will reduce Green Hill’s population, intake suspensions will remain until safe and sustainable levels are achieved.

In the meantime, the state is reimbursing counties for the costs of detaining young people until DCYF can assume custody.

“We made this call to protect our staff, community, and the young people we serve, and this was the most equitable way to do it,” explained Hunter. “We considered all our options and had to take action to address unsustainable conditions on campus.”

In response to the capacity crisis, Governor Jay Inslee has authorized DCYF to explore options for opening a small, medium-security facility to better serve young people with significant behavioral and mental health needs.

There is no set date for when this facility will open.

