Dave’s Hot Chicken to open 4 new WA locations

Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening four new locations in Washington.

A Redmond location is opening on Cleveland Street sometime this year.

A location at the Tacoma Mall will also open this year – it’s part of the mall’s expansion, ‘The Village’, which is currently under construction.

A Puyallup location is tentatively scheduled to open in 2026 on Meridian Street, and there are plans for a Federal Way location at The Commons, but a date hasn’t been announced.

The fast-food chain currently has two locations in Washington: one in Seattle and another in Vancouver.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is a Nashville-style hot chicken chain created by three friends in Los Angeles in 2017. They’re known for their tenders and sliders which can be ordered from no spice to reaper – which comes with its own disclaimer on the website.

The franchise has restaurants in over 30 states across the U.S. and over a dozen international locations.

