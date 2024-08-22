Damaged dock at Freeland Park to undergo repairs

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — A dock at Freeland Park in Island County damaged in 2021 by heavy storm and king tides will begin undergoing permanent repairs this fall.

According to a Wednesday press release from Island County, temporary repairs were previously made to damaged hinges so that the public could continue to use the dock while permits were obtained, according to a release published on Wednesday by Island County.

Island County said it began planning for permanent repairs to the dock in December 2022 by drawing up plans and having geoengineers complete environmental studies.

The repairs will cost approximately $285,000 and are expected to be completed by spring 2025.

The county said the dock will be removed from the water and have work done in a protected area of the parking lot designated for construction.

In addition to receiving new hinges and structural components, the decking will be replaced with functional fiberglass grating that allows light to penetrate the water beneath it.

The release states, that once work is completed, floats will be placed back into the water in time for heavy boating, fishing, and crabbing seasons,

