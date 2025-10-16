Crystal Mountain announces pass for express lift lines- but it’ll cost you.

Ski season is around the corner, and Washington’s largest ski resort is allowing you to skip the lift lines – if you have an extra $1,500.

Crystal Mountain Resort unveiled its Crystal Reserve Pass on Monday. It grants access to priority lift lines on weekends and holidays, getting you to the summit sooner.

The price is almost as much as an Ikon Pass – which is a multi-resort season pass that includes Crystal Mountain. Those are currently $1,519.

The Crystal Reserve Pass grants priority access to Chinook Express, Forest Queen Express, Green Valley Express, the new Rainier Express and the Mount Rainier Gondola.

Day passes are also available for $199.

Crystal spokesperson Linnea Hansen told the Seattle Times that the idea for the new pass was driven by customer demand. She told the newspaper that the goal is to save visitors time and look for ways to ease access.

However, the announcement has stopped some in their tracks. There’s a Change.org petition that’s requesting Alterra Mountain Company – which owns Crystal – to explore alternative solutions to the pass.

The petition states that the pass creates an inequitable experience for skiers and snowboarders because of the cost.

“Skiing and snowboarding should be experiences that promote equality and shared enjoyment of the outdoors, regardless of one’s financial status. By allowing priority access through additional charges, Alterra Mountain Company risks alienating the average ski enthusiast who makes up the core of the skiing community,” the petition reads.

At last check, the petition has over 2,000 signatures.

