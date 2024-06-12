Crying 4-year-old found inside East Wenatchee home where mom found dead

EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. — Police in East Wenatchee who were checking on a woman found her dead inside an apartment with her 4-year-old son inside.

Police went to the home in the 500 block of Eastmont Avenue at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers were able to see a young boy who was crying and appeared to be alone inside the locked apartment.

Officers went inside and made sure the boy was safe. As they searched the home, they found one bedroom that was locked. They repeatedly called to anyone who might be inside. When no answer was received, they forced the door open.

The boy’s 28-year-old mother was dead found inside.

“Medics arrived and noted that the female had marks on her body, indicating force was the likely cause of death,” a news release from East Wenatchee Police said.

A person of interest has been identified in the case.

©2024 Cox Media Group