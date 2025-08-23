‘From cruelty to cuddles:’ Rescue hoping to do something special for pigs seized from neglect

ROY, Wash. — “She was the thinnest of the group. Starved. Left without water,” Heartwood Haven in Roy wrote about one of the pigs they took in from a cruelty seizure.

“She loves eating now but all she’s wanted is for someone to rub her belly. To be KIND to her and to love her. She’s getting all that and more now,” the shelter wrote.

The pig is one of nearly 70 animals recently taken from a home in Maytown, Thurston County.

On Aug. 15, 21 chickens, 17 dogs, nine cats and two pigs were rescued from a property. Before that, a separate investigation uncovered nearly 200 chickens, turkeys and geese, 33 pigs, four dogs and a bull were also living in horrific conditions.

It’s unclear which situation this pig was rescued from, but regardless, folks at Heartwood Haven want to throw her and the other rescue pigs a watermelon party!

The rescue says these pigs have never tasted watermelon in their previous situation, but with temperatures getting into the 90s, this weekend seemed like the perfect time for them.

The sanctuary needs 60 watermelons for all the pigs.

If you’re able to pitch in, you can donate here.

